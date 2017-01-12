Check Out The Viva PHX 2017 Lineup

Check Out The Viva PHX 2017 Lineup

Stateside Presents has announced the first wave of bands that will play Viva PHX, which will take place at 18 venues around Downtown Phoenix on Saturday, March 11. Viva PHX is one of the most exciting musical events in the year. Bands from all over the country pack into Phoenix to create a South By Southwest-type feel, as music streams out seemingly every door downtown.

