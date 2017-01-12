Check Out The Viva PHX 2017 Lineup
Stateside Presents has announced the first wave of bands that will play Viva PHX, which will take place at 18 venues around Downtown Phoenix on Saturday, March 11. Viva PHX is one of the most exciting musical events in the year. Bands from all over the country pack into Phoenix to create a South By Southwest-type feel, as music streams out seemingly every door downtown.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Phoenix New Times.
Add your comments below
Phoenix Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|we are suppliers of froozen chicken feet in l... (Mar '13)
|Thu
|specterlee
|43
|What ever happened to Glendale Punk?
|Jan 11
|Where dat money
|1
|Boycott Goodwill Stores During Holidays (Nov '10)
|Jan 11
|I win
|1,053
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|Jan 10
|Okie
|1,086
|truth about the jews and israel
|Jan 10
|citizen
|9
|Females become nurses just to leer at nude male... (Aug '14)
|Jan 7
|friend
|21
|Smoking females
|Jan 6
|ThomasA
|12
Find what you want!
Search Phoenix Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC