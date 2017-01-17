Charlie Levy's New Downtown Phoenix Music Venue Has A Name - The Van Buren

Workers have been gradually transforming the old Phoenix Motor Company building at Fourth Avenue and Van Buren Street into a 1,800-person concert joint over the past few months, including restoring the historic building's original exterior outside and constructing a massive 42-foot-by-28-foot stage inside. Meanwhile, the venue's liquor license is currently going through the approval process with the city of Phoenix, it's already got a Facebook page up and running, and is on track to open later this year.

