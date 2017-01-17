Charlie Levy's New Downtown Phoenix Music Venue Has A Name - The Van Buren
Workers have been gradually transforming the old Phoenix Motor Company building at Fourth Avenue and Van Buren Street into a 1,800-person concert joint over the past few months, including restoring the historic building's original exterior outside and constructing a massive 42-foot-by-28-foot stage inside. Meanwhile, the venue's liquor license is currently going through the approval process with the city of Phoenix, it's already got a Facebook page up and running, and is on track to open later this year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Phoenix New Times.
Add your comments below
Phoenix Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|9 hr
|HotnPhx
|1,091
|Presidential protests
|10 hr
|Why
|1
|Have any of you been polled?
|14 hr
|Polling Virgin
|1
|hey brown bean eater at A Airline
|Thu
|Old friend
|2
|we are suppliers of froozen chicken feet in l... (Mar '13)
|Thu
|Gisou Rafii
|45
|Motorcycle helmet bill fails in Arizona House c...
|Thu
|American Citizen 1
|1
|Best place to buy porno (Oct '11)
|Thu
|wallace
|12
Find what you want!
Search Phoenix Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC