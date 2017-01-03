Charles Edward Byrd v. Maricopa County Board of Supervisors 100...
CHARLES EDWARD BYRD, Plaintiff-Appellant, v. MARICOPA COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS, John/Jane Does 1-100; JOSEPH M. ARPAIO, named as: Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio; MARICOPA COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE, named as Maricopa County Sheriff's Department, Defendants-Appellees.
Start the conversation, or Read more at FindLaw.
Comments
Add your comments below
Phoenix Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Females become nurses just to leer at nude male... (Aug '14)
|1 hr
|Steve
|20
|Tired of all the uppity women of Glendale arrow... (Dec '14)
|1 hr
|Steve
|3
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|13 hr
|Ron
|1,083
|Laveen demon or tree pic
|15 hr
|curious
|4
|Smoking females
|Fri
|ThomasA
|12
|Methodists elect 1st openly gay bishop in defia...
|Thu
|Shirvell s Shrivel
|18
|White people secretly want to be black (Oct '10)
|Thu
|Go Blue Forever
|134
Find what you want!
Search Phoenix Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC