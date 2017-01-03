Charles Edward Byrd v. Maricopa Count...

Charles Edward Byrd v. Maricopa County Board of Supervisors 100...

Next Story Prev Story
58 min ago Read more: FindLaw

CHARLES EDWARD BYRD, Plaintiff-Appellant, v. MARICOPA COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS, John/Jane Does 1-100; JOSEPH M. ARPAIO, named as: Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio; MARICOPA COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE, named as Maricopa County Sheriff's Department, Defendants-Appellees.

Start the conversation, or Read more at FindLaw.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Phoenix Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Females become nurses just to leer at nude male... (Aug '14) 1 hr Steve 20
Tired of all the uppity women of Glendale arrow... (Dec '14) 1 hr Steve 3
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) 13 hr Ron 1,083
Laveen demon or tree pic 15 hr curious 4
Smoking females Fri ThomasA 12
News Methodists elect 1st openly gay bishop in defia... Thu Shirvell s Shrivel 18
White people secretly want to be black (Oct '10) Thu Go Blue Forever 134
See all Phoenix Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Phoenix Forum Now

Phoenix Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Phoenix Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Toyota
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Gunman
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
 

Phoenix, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,679 • Total comments across all topics: 277,689,419

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC