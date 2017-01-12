Chandler PD arrest suspect of Decembe...

Chandler PD arrest suspect of December murder

Police say 21-year-old Chris Anthony Vega was arrested on January 14 in Phoenix and was booked into the Maricopa County Jail on a first-degree murder charge. Vega is being accused of shooting and killing 20-yer-old Dominique Vega near Arizona Avenue and Ivanhoe Place in December.

