Cervical cancer deaths in the U.S. hi...

Cervical cancer deaths in the U.S. higher than previously estimated

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Medical News Today

Over the past 4 decades, deaths from cervical cancer in the United States have more than halved. However, new research suggests that previous estimates may have underestimated women's risk of death from disease.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Medical News Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Phoenix Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Nj adoptees can get their Original Birth certif... 36 min joanNYadoptees 2
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) 3 hr LUVTRANNYCUM 1,094
bud weed molly Addyis xannies bars, M... 17 hr devis 1
Smoking females Sat John 13
Opiods and other Pain relief Meds Fri InNeed12 2
Presidential protests Jan 20 Why 1
Have any of you been polled? Jan 20 Polling Virgin 1
See all Phoenix Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Phoenix Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Maricopa County was issued at January 23 at 3:58AM MST

Phoenix Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Phoenix Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Phoenix, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,275 • Total comments across all topics: 278,177,122

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC