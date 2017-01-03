Cartel's New Downtown Phoenix Location Is Offering Free Coffee From Jan. 9 to Jan. 13

Cartel's new downtown location is finally open and guests who register their e-mail addresses can get free coffee from Monday, January 9 to Friday, January 13. Local roaster Cartel vacated its downtown location to trade up for newer digs back in May 2016, and the new downtown spot is finally open. To celebrate the occasion, Cartel is giving away free coffee from Monday, January 9 through Friday, January 13. Guests who visit the new downtown location during opening week can get a free large hot drip coffee in exchange for registering their e-mail address at the new location.

