Cartel Coffee Reopens in Downtown Phoenix
Those who live and work in Downtown Phoenix now have their morning staple back, because Cartel Coffee Lab has officially reopened its First St. location. Located at 1 N First St. #110 in Downtown Phoenix, Cartel Coffee Lab will once again welcome early birds and late risers alike between 7 am and 4 pm daily.
