California Highway Patrol arrests Arizona homicide suspect
Arizona authorities say a man sought in the shooting death of a 26-year-old Phoenix-area high school math teacher has been arrested in northern California. Tempe police say the California Highway Patrol arrested 27-year-old Caleb Bartels Saturday after an off-duty CHP officer spotted Bartels' vehicle parking along a highway near Doyle.
Phoenix Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Smoking females
|20 hr
|John
|13
|Opiods and other Pain relief Meds
|Fri
|InNeed12
|2
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|Fri
|HotnPhx
|1,091
|Presidential protests
|Fri
|Why
|1
|Have any of you been polled?
|Fri
|Polling Virgin
|1
|hey brown bean eater at A Airline
|Jan 19
|Old friend
|2
|we are suppliers of froozen chicken feet in l... (Mar '13)
|Jan 19
|Anonymous
|45
