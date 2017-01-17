California Highway Patrol arrests Ari...

California Highway Patrol arrests Arizona homicide suspect

11 hrs ago Read more: Yuma Sun

Arizona authorities say a man sought in the shooting death of a 26-year-old Phoenix-area high school math teacher has been arrested in northern California. Tempe police say the California Highway Patrol arrested 27-year-old Caleb Bartels Saturday after an off-duty CHP officer spotted Bartels' vehicle parking along a highway near Doyle.

