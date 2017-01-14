Bracing for Trump, Protests Commence in Nation's Capitol and Beyond
People around the country rallied on Saturday to tell the nation: Even in the face of the threats posed by the incoming Trump administration, immigrants and their families are here to stay. "The Trump team has already announced that some of their first acts of brutality will be to lash out against immigrants and Muslims," organizers wrote in a call to action .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Common Dreams.
Add your comments below
Phoenix Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|we are suppliers of froozen chicken feet in l... (Mar '13)
|Thu
|specterlee
|43
|What ever happened to Glendale Punk?
|Jan 11
|Where dat money
|1
|Boycott Goodwill Stores During Holidays (Nov '10)
|Jan 11
|I win
|1,053
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|Jan 10
|Okie
|1,086
|truth about the jews and israel
|Jan 10
|citizen
|9
|Females become nurses just to leer at nude male... (Aug '14)
|Jan 7
|friend
|21
|Smoking females
|Jan 6
|ThomasA
|12
Find what you want!
Search Phoenix Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC