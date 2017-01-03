Blaze Fast-Fire'd Pizza Announces Grand Opening of Third Arizona Location
To celebrate the grand opening, the restaurant will offer FREE build-your-own artisanal pizzas on Friday, January 13th from 10:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. to anyone who follows Blaze Pizza on Instagram, Twitter, or Facebook. The highly anticipated restaurant, which features a 2,100 square foot interior with seating for 57, is located in the Trellis on Bell near Cafe Rio and Smashburger.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Add your comments below
Phoenix Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|8 hr
|Pasquali
|1,085
|Methodists elect 1st openly gay bishop in defia...
|Jan 7
|Earburner
|19
|Females become nurses just to leer at nude male... (Aug '14)
|Jan 7
|friend
|21
|Tired of all the uppity women of Glendale arrow... (Dec '14)
|Jan 7
|Steve
|3
|Laveen demon or tree pic
|Jan 6
|curious
|4
|Smoking females
|Jan 6
|ThomasA
|12
|White people secretly want to be black (Oct '10)
|Jan 5
|Go Blue Forever
|134
Find what you want!
Search Phoenix Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC