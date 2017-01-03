Blaze Fast-Fire'd Pizza Announces Grand Opening of Third Arizona Location

To celebrate the grand opening, the restaurant will offer FREE build-your-own artisanal pizzas on Friday, January 13th from 10:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. to anyone who follows Blaze Pizza on Instagram, Twitter, or Facebook. The highly anticipated restaurant, which features a 2,100 square foot interior with seating for 57, is located in the Trellis on Bell near Cafe Rio and Smashburger.

