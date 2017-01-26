A Senate committee voted unanimously Thursday in favor of "Joe's Law" to require drug and alcohol testing after fatal crashes Bill honoring Phoenix Horizon teen killed in semi crash gains support A Senate committee voted unanimously Thursday in favor of "Joe's Law" to require drug and alcohol testing after fatal crashes Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2k9eH5R Tana Smith, the mom of Joe Smith, the teen who was killed in a semi crash last summer, testifies in support of Senate Bill 1054 a.k.a. "Joe's Law" at a State Senate committee meeting Jan. 26, 2017, at the Arizona State Capitol in Phoenix.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.