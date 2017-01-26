Bill honoring Phoenix Horizon teen ki...

Bill honoring Phoenix Horizon teen killed in semi crash gains support

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Arizona Republic

A Senate committee voted unanimously Thursday in favor of "Joe's Law" to require drug and alcohol testing after fatal crashes Bill honoring Phoenix Horizon teen killed in semi crash gains support A Senate committee voted unanimously Thursday in favor of "Joe's Law" to require drug and alcohol testing after fatal crashes Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2k9eH5R Tana Smith, the mom of Joe Smith, the teen who was killed in a semi crash last summer, testifies in support of Senate Bill 1054 a.k.a. "Joe's Law" at a State Senate committee meeting Jan. 26, 2017, at the Arizona State Capitol in Phoenix.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Phoenix Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
trump! build that wall!!! 16 hr Where is my love ... 4
PRO AM Tiger Woods and Barrak Obama Thu Where is my love ... 1
fake chef darrell quigg (Mar '08) Wed Duffy moon 61
Help wanting to attract and to find milfs. (May '16) Tue John 2
Nj adoptees can get their Original Birth certif... Jan 23 Trst 3
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) Jan 23 LUVTRANNYCUM 1,094
bud weed molly Addyis xannies bars, M... Jan 22 devis 1
See all Phoenix Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Phoenix Forum Now

Phoenix Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Phoenix Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Climate Change
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Gunman
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
 

Phoenix, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,254 • Total comments across all topics: 278,300,396

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC