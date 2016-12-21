Barbecue joint has slow-smoked meats
Dickey's Barbecue Pit opened its latest Phoenix location on Dec. 1 at 3125 E. Indian School Road, Ste. 104. The eatery features slow-smoked meats, chicken and kielbasa sausages, along with a variety of side dishes.
