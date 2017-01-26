August's Light: Arizona Historian Jac...

August's Light: Arizona Historian Jack August Dies, but His Passion...

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Phoenix New Times

Professor Jack August in his office at the Arizona Capitol Museum, with a letter from former Governor Fife Symington's collection. Fife Symington, Arizona's 19th governor, speculates that his friend, the historian Jack August Jr., was two-thirds of the way through a book about Symington's life when August died January 20 at Banner University Medical Center in Phoenix at the age of 63. "He was into every aspect of my life," Symington explains.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Phoenix New Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Phoenix Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
trump! build that wall!!! 12 min Where is my love ... 4
PRO AM Tiger Woods and Barrak Obama 16 hr Where is my love ... 1
fake chef darrell quigg (Mar '08) Wed Duffy moon 61
Help wanting to attract and to find milfs. (May '16) Tue John 2
Nj adoptees can get their Original Birth certif... Jan 23 Trst 3
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) Jan 23 LUVTRANNYCUM 1,094
bud weed molly Addyis xannies bars, M... Jan 22 devis 1
See all Phoenix Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Phoenix Forum Now

Phoenix Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Phoenix Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Phoenix, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,197 • Total comments across all topics: 278,280,998

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC