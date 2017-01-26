August's Light: Arizona Historian Jack August Dies, but His Passion...
Professor Jack August in his office at the Arizona Capitol Museum, with a letter from former Governor Fife Symington's collection. Fife Symington, Arizona's 19th governor, speculates that his friend, the historian Jack August Jr., was two-thirds of the way through a book about Symington's life when August died January 20 at Banner University Medical Center in Phoenix at the age of 63. "He was into every aspect of my life," Symington explains.
