Attorney: DPS releases gun of former freeway shooting suspect Leslie Merritt Jr.
An attorney for the man formerly suspected of firing a gun at cars on Valley freeways announced two wins for his client on Monday. Attorney: DPS releases gun of former freeway shooting suspect Leslie Merritt Jr. An attorney for the man formerly suspected of firing a gun at cars on Valley freeways announced two wins for his client on Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Phoenix Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|10 hr
|HotNPhx
|1,095
|Why are there so many idiots from Minnesota in AZ?
|10 hr
|Trump march on
|6
|Homeowner discovers honey dripping from ceiling
|13 hr
|Holy Silicon Wafer
|4
|prostitutes on 27th ave (Jan '10)
|Sun
|ballzdeep
|107
|Why are there so many fat women in Phoenix
|Sun
|Why
|3
|hey brown bean eater at A Airline
|Sun
|hate brown bean e...
|3
|Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10)
|Jan 28
|positronium
|193,116
Find what you want!
Search Phoenix Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC