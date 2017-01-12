Artists Transform Alley in Downtown P...

Artists Transform Alley in Downtown Phoenix Into a Giant...

Next Story Prev Story
32 min ago Read more: Phoenix New Times

The faces of Frida Kahlo and Carlos Santana now grace an alleyway in downtown Phoenix, thanks to a mural created through a partnership between Arizona Latino Arts and Cultural Center and Downtown Phoenix, Inc. They're part of a mural that's been more than a year in the making - which features work by several local artists, including JosA© AndrA©s GirA3n, Roman P. Reyes, Carlos Rivas, and Elizabeth Toledo, to name a few. On Saturday, January 14, artists and community members gathered to celebrate the mural's completion with music, art, food, and drink.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Phoenix New Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Phoenix Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) 54 min HotnPhx 1,087
MY4FACES Â– A Wonderful Kids Picture Book 3 hr my4faces 1
News DNC Chair Frontrunner: Trump BringsWhite Suprem... 15 hr why 3
News Ariana Grande showcases her slender pins in sex... 20 hr Kiya123 1
we are suppliers of froozen chicken feet in l... (Mar '13) Jan 12 specterlee 43
What ever happened to Glendale Punk? Jan 11 Where dat money 1
Boycott Goodwill Stores During Holidays (Nov '10) Jan 11 I win 1,053
See all Phoenix Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Phoenix Forum Now

Phoenix Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Phoenix Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Syria
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Phoenix, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,386 • Total comments across all topics: 277,965,706

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC