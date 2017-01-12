Artists Transform Alley in Downtown Phoenix Into a Giant...
The faces of Frida Kahlo and Carlos Santana now grace an alleyway in downtown Phoenix, thanks to a mural created through a partnership between Arizona Latino Arts and Cultural Center and Downtown Phoenix, Inc. They're part of a mural that's been more than a year in the making - which features work by several local artists, including JosA© AndrA©s GirA3n, Roman P. Reyes, Carlos Rivas, and Elizabeth Toledo, to name a few. On Saturday, January 14, artists and community members gathered to celebrate the mural's completion with music, art, food, and drink.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Phoenix New Times.
