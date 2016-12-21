Arizona: Target-Shooting Policy for Sonoran Desert National Monument
The Arizona Game and Fish Department encourages the public, especially those interested in recreational target-shooting, to provide their input on management alternatives for the Sonoran Desert National Monument near Gila Bend. The Bureau of Land Management's Phoenix District Office recently announced the release of a draft Environmental Impact Statement and Resource Management Plan amendment that kicked off a 90-day public comment period.
