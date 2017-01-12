Arizona Supreme Court throws out deat...

Arizona Supreme Court throws out death sentence for Joel Escalante-Orozco

Next Story Prev Story
53 min ago Read more: The Arizona Republic

Joel Escalante-Orozco was sentenced to death for a 2001 murder of a young mother. Now, the Arizona Supreme Court has thrown out his sentence based on a precedent set by the U.S. Supreme Court.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Phoenix Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
we are suppliers of froozen chicken feet in l... (Mar '13) 6 hr specterlee 43
What ever happened to Glendale Punk? Wed Where dat money 1
Boycott Goodwill Stores During Holidays (Nov '10) Wed I win 1,053
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) Tue Okie 1,086
truth about the jews and israel Jan 10 citizen 9
Females become nurses just to leer at nude male... (Aug '14) Jan 7 friend 21
Smoking females Jan 6 ThomasA 12
See all Phoenix Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Phoenix Forum Now

Phoenix Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Phoenix Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iraq
 

Phoenix, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,362 • Total comments across all topics: 277,861,867

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC