Arizona Supreme Court throws out death sentence for Joel Escalante-Orozco
Joel Escalante-Orozco was sentenced to death for a 2001 murder of a young mother. Now, the Arizona Supreme Court has thrown out his sentence based on a precedent set by the U.S. Supreme Court.
