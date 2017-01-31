Arizona Opera's 'Madama Butterfly' confronts thorny issues of whitewashing, representation
Arizona Opera's 'Madama Butterfly' confronts thorny issues of whitewashing, representation Japanese-American director challenges his own 'prejudice' in Arizona Opera production Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2jSd3Cn "It was a piece that I've always had prejudices against," Ozawa says. "I do think it's a phenomenal opera, but I don't think I've ever seen a production that didn't make me culturally upset and kind of offended.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
