All-Female "Nasty Women" Noise Concert Will Happen in Phoenix During Trump's Inauguration
Here in Phoenix, female noise musicians are coming together to perform a special show in solidarity for women's rights the day Donald Trump officially becomes president. Nasty Women - Night of Neuralgia #4 is fourth in a series of experimental music and noise nights which began back in September in Phoenix.
