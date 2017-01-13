Alice Cooper/Deep Purple, Kings of Leon Announce Phoenix Concerts
Alice Cooper and Deep Purple are touring this summer, and that will include a stop at Ak-Chin Pavilion on August 15. The Edgar Winter Band will open for the two groups, providing a bluesy addition to the classic rock of the headliners. Deep Purple is set to release Infinite, its first album since 2013's Now What?! The album is slated to come out April 7. Kings of Leon also announced a Phoenix concert date.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Phoenix New Times.
Add your comments below
Phoenix Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|7 hr
|HotNPhx
|1,095
|Why are there so many idiots from Minnesota in AZ?
|7 hr
|Trump march on
|6
|Homeowner discovers honey dripping from ceiling
|10 hr
|Holy Silicon Wafer
|4
|prostitutes on 27th ave (Jan '10)
|Sun
|ballzdeep
|107
|Why are there so many fat women in Phoenix
|Sun
|Why
|3
|hey brown bean eater at A Airline
|Sun
|hate brown bean e...
|3
|Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10)
|Jan 28
|positronium
|193,116
Find what you want!
Search Phoenix Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC