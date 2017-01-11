A Perfect Circle Is Playing a Concert in Phoenix, as Are Foreigner and Cheap Trick
The band, which features Maynard James Keenan of Tool and Puscifer, guitarist Billy Howerdel , James Iha , Jeff Friedl , and Matt McJunkins , announced a series of tour dates, which includes a stop at Comerica Theatre on April 10. Tickets go on sale Friday, January 13, at 10 a.m. at livenation.com and at the Comerica box office. Foreigner and Cheap Trick also announced a concert.
