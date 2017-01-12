6 Arizona Food and Drink Pros You Nee...

6 Arizona Food and Drink Pros You Need to Know

Read more: Phoenix New Times

For Chef Chris Smith, cooking in a couple of kitchens in an Arizona art colony and small town turned into a big opportunity. After eating at Asylum Restaurant in Jerome several times when Smith was chef there, multi-platinum-selling musician turned Arizona winemaker Maynard James Keenan picked him to lead the culinary team at his new concept, Merkin Vineyards Tasting Room and Osteria in Cottonwood.

Read more at Phoenix New Times.

