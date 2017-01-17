5 Romantic Drinking and Dining Options in Metro Phoenix
In Phoenix, there still remain a few spots preserving the tradition of the Euro-style neighborhood bistro, the kind of place where there's always some version of steak tartare on the menu and the owner makes the rounds on a Saturday night, greeting guests and pouring wine at the bar for regulars. Coup des Tartes is this kind of bistro.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Phoenix New Times.
Add your comments below
Phoenix Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Smoking females
|14 hr
|John
|13
|Opiods and other Pain relief Meds
|23 hr
|InNeed12
|2
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|Fri
|HotnPhx
|1,091
|Presidential protests
|Fri
|Why
|1
|Have any of you been polled?
|Fri
|Polling Virgin
|1
|hey brown bean eater at A Airline
|Jan 19
|Old friend
|2
|we are suppliers of froozen chicken feet in l... (Mar '13)
|Jan 19
|Gisou Rafii
|45
Find what you want!
Search Phoenix Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC