2 hurt in crash with wrong-way driver...

2 hurt in crash with wrong-way driver on I-17 in Phoenix

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: The Arizona Republic

Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2kk2Iz6 The Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating a wrong-way collision that left both drivers with minor injuries overnight, and based on information from the DPS, the driver could have been traveling in the wrong direction for about 20 miles. Authorities were first alerted at 1:12 a.m. Monday to a wrong-way driver headed northbound in the southbound lanes of Loop 303 at Lone Mountain Parkway, according to Trooper Kameron Lee, a DPS spokesman.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Phoenix Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Nj adoptees can get their Original Birth certif... 8 hr Trst 3
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) 19 hr LUVTRANNYCUM 1,094
bud weed molly Addyis xannies bars, M... Sun devis 1
Smoking females Jan 21 John 13
Presidential protests Jan 20 Why 1
Have any of you been polled? Jan 20 Polling Virgin 1
hey brown bean eater at A Airline Jan 19 Old friend 2
See all Phoenix Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Phoenix Forum Now

Phoenix Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Phoenix Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Phoenix, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,977 • Total comments across all topics: 278,198,933

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC