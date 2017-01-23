2 hurt in crash with wrong-way driver on I-17 in Phoenix
Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2kk2Iz6 The Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating a wrong-way collision that left both drivers with minor injuries overnight, and based on information from the DPS, the driver could have been traveling in the wrong direction for about 20 miles. Authorities were first alerted at 1:12 a.m. Monday to a wrong-way driver headed northbound in the southbound lanes of Loop 303 at Lone Mountain Parkway, according to Trooper Kameron Lee, a DPS spokesman.
