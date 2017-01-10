14 Best Things to Do in Metro Phoenix...

14 Best Things to Do in Metro Phoenix, January 16 to 22

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Phoenix New Times

From community celebrations of a civil rights icon to absurdist humor and a screening of Durant's Never Closes , there's a lot to be done this week in meto Phoenix. Need more options? See New Times ' calendar of events - or our guide of to 50 free things to do in the Valley any time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Phoenix New Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Phoenix Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) 3 hr HotnPhx 1,087
MY4FACES Â– A Wonderful Kids Picture Book 6 hr my4faces 1
News DNC Chair Frontrunner: Trump BringsWhite Suprem... 18 hr why 3
News Ariana Grande showcases her slender pins in sex... 23 hr Kiya123 1
we are suppliers of froozen chicken feet in l... (Mar '13) Jan 12 specterlee 43
What ever happened to Glendale Punk? Jan 11 Where dat money 1
Boycott Goodwill Stores During Holidays (Nov '10) Jan 11 I win 1,053
See all Phoenix Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Phoenix Forum Now

Phoenix Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Phoenix Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Syria
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Phoenix, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,093 • Total comments across all topics: 277,970,756

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC