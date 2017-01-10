10 Best Pi a Coladas in Metro Phoenix

10 Best Pi a Coladas in Metro Phoenix

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Phoenix New Times

Though you can make your own , the national drink of Puerto Rico can be found on a few cocktail menus around the Valley. So whether you're caught up in the Phoenix tiki craze, or just love those island-esque flavors, here are 10 pia coladas, painkillers, or at least something close enough, with a patiently waiting straw in metro Phoenix.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Phoenix New Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Phoenix Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
truth about the jews and israel 14 min citizen 9
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) 21 hr Pasquali 1,085
News Methodists elect 1st openly gay bishop in defia... Jan 7 Earburner 19
Females become nurses just to leer at nude male... (Aug '14) Jan 7 friend 21
Tired of all the uppity women of Glendale arrow... (Dec '14) Jan 7 Steve 3
Laveen demon or tree pic Jan 6 curious 4
Smoking females Jan 6 ThomasA 12
See all Phoenix Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Phoenix Forum Now

Phoenix Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Phoenix Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
 

Phoenix, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,981 • Total comments across all topics: 277,784,348

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC