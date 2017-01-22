1 person wounded in Phoenix shooting;...

1 person wounded in Phoenix shooting; police investigating

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Arizona Republic

Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2kfVrQB Shortly after 9 p.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting near 18th Avenue and Burgess Lane, said Phoenix police spokesman Sgt. Jonathan Howard.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Phoenix Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) 2 hr LUVTRANNYCUM 1,094
bud weed molly Addyis xannies bars, M... 15 hr devis 1
Smoking females Sat John 13
Opiods and other Pain relief Meds Fri InNeed12 2
Presidential protests Jan 20 Why 1
Have any of you been polled? Jan 20 Polling Virgin 1
hey brown bean eater at A Airline Jan 19 Old friend 2
See all Phoenix Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Phoenix Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Maricopa County was issued at January 23 at 3:58AM MST

Phoenix Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Phoenix Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Phoenix, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,877 • Total comments across all topics: 278,174,546

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC