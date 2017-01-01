1 killed, 3 teens hospitalized after ...

1 killed, 3 teens hospitalized after Phoenix DUI crash

Read more: The Arizona Republic

The suspect, a 17-year-old man, showed signs of impairment and police were advised that his vehicle was stolen. A man was killed early Sunday and three teens were taken to the hospital after a collision in Phoenix involving a 17-year-old driver who police believe was impaired and had stolen a vehicle, authorities said.

