Workers set up bleachers for the Fiesta Bowl parade on Central Ave and Camelback Road in Phoenix. Ohio State University will take on Clemson at University of Phoenix Stadium on Dec. 31. Video by Nick Oza/azcentral.com Workers prepare for the 2016 Fiesta Bowl parade in Phoenix Workers set up bleachers for the Fiesta Bowl parade on Central Ave and Camelback Road in Phoenix.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.