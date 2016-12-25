Volunteer or Dine at the Salvation Ar...

Volunteer or Dine at the Salvation Army's Christmas Dinner in Phoenix

Even though every season is the season of giving for the Salvation Army, the longstanding charity group really ramps it up during the holiday season. On Christmas Day, the Salvation Army will once again host its annual Christmas Dinner at the Phoenix Convention Center South Building, where a free dinner will be served to the public.

