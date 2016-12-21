Uber moves self-driving fleet to Arizona after program shut down in California
In mid-December, Uber added San Francisco, California to the list of cities where the company is testing self-driving prototypes . However, the ride-sharing giant on Thursday said it was moving the prototypes to Phoenix, Arizona.
