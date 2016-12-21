The Five Best Concerts in Phoenix This Weekend

The Blind Boys of Alabama are scheduled to perform on Friday, December 23, and Saturday, December 24, at the Musical Instrument Museum. Over the next 72 hours or so, it's more than likely that many of you'll be doing any combination of decking the halls, spreading holiday cheer, hanging stockings by the chimney with care, wrapping or unwrapping packages, or spending time with kith and kin.

