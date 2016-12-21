The 40 Best Albums by Phoenix Bands in 2016, Part Two
We're counting down the best local albums of the year this week, and it's an amazing array of rock, pop, and hip-hop, but a fair amount of folk, Americana, and country made its way to the list as well. There were also a lot of surprise albums this year that didn't really fit into a regular genre that worthy of many listens.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Phoenix New Times.
Add your comments below
Phoenix Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mexicans GTFO of Phoenix!
|8 hr
|White Male Conser...
|4
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|10 hr
|LUVTRANNYCUN
|1,076
|Punk ass kids selling books to truckers
|Dec 22
|Assbeating
|1
|Smoking females
|Dec 21
|Kristin
|10
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 20
|citizen
|5
|Faithless Electors Dump Trump, let Congress Cho...
|Dec 20
|anon7777
|9
|Stronger rein urged over sex offenders (Jul '06)
|Dec 14
|Ellison ISIS Muslim
|4
Find what you want!
Search Phoenix Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC