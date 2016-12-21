The 10 Best New Phoenix-Area Restaurants of 2016

The mesquite-smoked blue marlin crudo at Sel comes with a white truffle-squid ink vinaigrette, heirloom cherry tomato confit, Serrano chili pickle, and rice paper crisps. Chef Silvana Salcido Esparza says Barrio Cafe Gran Reserva showcases a kind of cooking that she's been imagining for more than a decade.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Phoenix New Times.