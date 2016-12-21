The 10 Best New Phoenix-Area Restaurants of 2016
The mesquite-smoked blue marlin crudo at Sel comes with a white truffle-squid ink vinaigrette, heirloom cherry tomato confit, Serrano chili pickle, and rice paper crisps. Chef Silvana Salcido Esparza says Barrio Cafe Gran Reserva showcases a kind of cooking that she's been imagining for more than a decade.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Phoenix New Times.
Add your comments below
Phoenix Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Robbers target FedEx delivery trucks in Chicago
|1 hr
|OMG
|3
|Smoking females
|Thu
|John
|11
|Latino Leaders Who Dumped Donald Trump Now Hope...
|Thu
|spytheweb
|2
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|Wed
|chuckles
|1,080
|Methodists elect 1st openly gay bishop in defia...
|Wed
|Christian Taliban
|14
|Welcome to Arizona!
|Dec 27
|Old Tranny Micheal
|3
|Merxicians leaving Arizona! (must read)
|Dec 27
|MAGA2016
|2
Find what you want!
Search Phoenix Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC