Suspected 'Goldeneye Bandit' arrested in connection with 4 Phoenix bank robberies
PHOENIX - Authorities have arrested a suspect believed to be responsible for four bank robberies in Phoenix. The FBI Bank Robbery Task Force arrested Scott Anthony Martinez, 47, on Dec. 12. In August, the FBI asked for the public's help in identifying the "Goldeneye Bandit" in connection with two bank robberies.
