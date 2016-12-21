Silver Alert: Phoenix police looking for missing woman
TUCSON, AZ - Phoenix police are asking for help locating a woman who was reported missing on Tuesday, Dec. 27. Pauline Patricia Solorio, 68, is described as Hispanic, 4'8" tall, 114 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. She has a medical condition that may cause her to appear confused or disoriented.
