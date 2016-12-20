Craving a burger and fries? Order ahead of time on the new Shake Shack app that launched Tuesday, Dec. 20. Shake Shack launches mobile ordering app, available in Phoenix Craving a burger and fries? Order ahead of time on the new Shake Shack app that launched Tuesday, Dec. 20. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2i7h8VU Craving a burger and fries? Order ahead of time on the new Shake Shack app, which launched Tuesday, Dec. 20. The New York-based, fast-casual burger chain has developed its first mobile app for Apple iPhone users, and it's available for all three Valley locations: Uptown Plaza, Kierland Commons and Scottsdale Fashion Square.

