Santa, sheriff give away toys in Phoenix

Santa, sheriff give away toys in Phoenix

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: ABC15.com

Winter Weather Advisory issued December 24 at 8:47AM MST expiring December 25 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Gila Winter Storm Warning issued December 24 at 8:47AM MST expiring December 24 at 11:00PM MST in effect for: Coconino, Navajo, Yavapai Wind Advisory issued December 23 at 8:16PM MST expiring December 24 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Apache, Coconino, Navajo Winter Weather Advisory issued December 24 at 3:28AM MST expiring December 25 at 8:00AM MST in effect for: Gila, Maricopa, Pinal Winter Storm Watch issued December 23 at 10:01AM MST expiring December 24 at 11:00PM MST in effect for: Coconino, Navajo, Yavapai PHOENIX, AZ - They both have their own "naughty and nice" lists, so it seemed only natural that Santa Claus and the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office teamed up to help give Christmas gifts to children in the Valley.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC15.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Phoenix Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Punk ass kids selling books to truckers 36 min LUVTRANNYCUM 2
Mexicans GTFO of Phoenix! 2 hr Old Tranny Micheal 5
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) Sat LUVTRANNYCUN 1,076
Smoking females Dec 21 Kristin 10
truth about the jews and israel Dec 20 citizen 5
Faithless Electors Dump Trump, let Congress Cho... Dec 20 anon7777 9
News Stronger rein urged over sex offenders (Jul '06) Dec 14 Ellison ISIS Muslim 4
See all Phoenix Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Phoenix Forum Now

Phoenix Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Phoenix Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Phoenix, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,096 • Total comments across all topics: 277,327,537

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC