Santa, sheriff give away toys in Phoenix

Winter Weather Advisory issued December 24 at 8:47AM MST expiring December 25 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Gila Winter Storm Warning issued December 24 at 8:47AM MST expiring December 24 at 11:00PM MST in effect for: Coconino, Navajo, Yavapai Wind Advisory issued December 23 at 8:16PM MST expiring December 24 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Apache, Coconino, Navajo Winter Weather Advisory issued December 24 at 3:28AM MST expiring December 25 at 8:00AM MST in effect for: Gila, Maricopa, Pinal Winter Storm Watch issued December 23 at 10:01AM MST expiring December 24 at 11:00PM MST in effect for: Coconino, Navajo, Yavapai PHOENIX, AZ - They both have their own "naughty and nice" lists, so it seemed only natural that Santa Claus and the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office teamed up to help give Christmas gifts to children in the Valley.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC15.com.