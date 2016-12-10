Robbery suspect shot after wild, 2-ho...

Robbery suspect shot after wild, 2-hour chase in Arizona

A veteran Phoenix police sergeant shot and wounded a robbery suspect who appeared to be pointing a handgun at a mother and child after police chased the truck he was driving through heavy traffic and he finally stopped near a posh neighborhood, authorities said Friday. The shooting happened after the suspect left the small U-Haul truck at an intersection and pointed the weapon at a woman with her 1-year-old daughter in a nearby car, police spokesman Sgt.

