Robbery suspect accused of trying to ...

Robbery suspect accused of trying to kill Phoenix store clerk

Next Story Prev Story
25 min ago Read more: The Arizona Republic

A robbery suspect was accused of pulling the trigger of a Circle K clerk's handgun while it was pointed at her head Monday, according to court documents. Robbery suspect accused of trying to kill Phoenix store clerk A robbery suspect was accused of pulling the trigger of a Circle K clerk's handgun while it was pointed at her head Monday, according to court documents.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Phoenix Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Welcome to Arizona! 4 hr Old Tranny Micheal 3
Merxicians leaving Arizona! (must read) 5 hr MAGA2016 2
prostitutes on 27th ave (Jan '10) Mon Nash3425 105
Boycott Goodwill Stores During Holidays (Nov '10) Mon Goodwill employee 1,051
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) Mon chuckles 1,077
News Latino Leaders Who Dumped Donald Trump Now Hope... Sun tomin cali 1
last post wins! Sun Princess Hey 80
See all Phoenix Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Phoenix Forum Now

Phoenix Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Phoenix Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Gabrielle Giffords
  4. Earthquake
  5. Iran
 

Phoenix, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,062 • Total comments across all topics: 277,382,143

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC