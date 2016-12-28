Get details on restaurants cited by Maricopa County inspectors for four or more priority violations the week of Dec. 12. Restaurant inspections: 9 Phoenix-area restaurants on this week's list Get details on restaurants cited by Maricopa County inspectors for four or more priority violations the week of Dec. 12. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2iDJgw3 Get details on restaurants cited by Maricopa County inspectors for four or more priority violations the week of Dec. 12. A priority violation is a major violation that directly contributes to increasing the risk of food-borne illness or injury. If listed in the reports, remedies implemented during inspections are included.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.