Get details on restaurants that Maricopa County inspectors cited for four or more priority violations the week of Dec. 5 Restaurant inspections: 12 Phoenix-area restaurants on this week's list Get details on restaurants that Maricopa County inspectors cited for four or more priority violations the week of Dec. 5 Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2ifpuqB Get details on restaurants cited by Maricopa County inspectors for four or more priority violations the week of Dec. 5. A priority violation is a major violation that directly contributes to increasing the risk of food-borne illness or injury. If listed in the reports, remedies implemented during inspections are included.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.