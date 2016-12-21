Pop-up nurseries to feature fruit trees

Pop-up nurseries to feature fruit trees

Greg Peterson, owner of The Urban Farm, has announced the dates for his fruit tree pop-up nursery events in January as part of his annual Fruit Tree Program. Thousands of trees are set to arrive in Phoenix and are ripe for picking.

