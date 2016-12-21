Pop-up nurseries to feature fruit trees
Greg Peterson, owner of The Urban Farm, has announced the dates for his fruit tree pop-up nursery events in January as part of his annual Fruit Tree Program. Thousands of trees are set to arrive in Phoenix and are ripe for picking.
Start the conversation, or Read more at North Central News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Phoenix Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Methodists elect 1st openly gay bishop in defia...
|7 hr
|Earburner
|15
|Review: Arizona Garage Door Guru
|11 hr
|Blurp
|4
|Robbers target FedEx delivery trucks in Chicago
|21 hr
|OMG
|3
|Smoking females
|Thu
|John
|11
|Latino Leaders Who Dumped Donald Trump Now Hope...
|Dec 29
|spytheweb
|2
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|Dec 28
|chuckles
|1,080
|Welcome to Arizona!
|Dec 27
|Old Tranny Micheal
|3
Find what you want!
Search Phoenix Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC