Phoenix Urban Designer Recognized for Innovative Alley Plan
Phoenix urban designer and landscape architect Tiffany Halperin has been awarded second place in the This is Phoenix 2016 design competition hosted by the Arizona component of the American Institute of Architects . Halperin proposed that all alleys in the city of Phoenix be repurposed as pedestrian and bicycle corridors.
