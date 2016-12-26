Phoenix to add electronic travel time signs on 7th St., 7th Ave.
Phoenix to add electronic travel time signs on 7th St., 7th Ave. The signs on the busy Phoenix surface streets will show drivers real-time traffic data for different routes. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2hmVHPb Phoenix commuters who are battle-hardened from commutes on Seventh Street and Seventh Avenue may soon get relief: real-time electronic message signs showing if there's a faster route.
Read more at The Arizona Republic.
