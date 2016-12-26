Phoenix to add electronic travel time signs on 7th St., 7th Ave. The signs on the busy Phoenix surface streets will show drivers real-time traffic data for different routes. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2hmVHPb Phoenix commuters who are battle-hardened from commutes on Seventh Street and Seventh Avenue may soon get relief: real-time electronic message signs showing if there's a faster route.

