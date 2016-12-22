Phoenix says some efforts to help homeless people actually hurt
Phoenix is asking organizations to stop distributing food and donations to people who are homeless on the street, saying it keeps them from services. Phoenix says some efforts to help homeless people actually hurt Phoenix is asking organizations to stop distributing food and donations to people who are homeless on the street, saying it keeps them from services.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Phoenix Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Punk ass kids selling books to truckers
|37 min
|LUVTRANNYCUM
|2
|Mexicans GTFO of Phoenix!
|2 hr
|Old Tranny Micheal
|5
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|Sat
|LUVTRANNYCUN
|1,076
|Smoking females
|Dec 21
|Kristin
|10
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 20
|citizen
|5
|Faithless Electors Dump Trump, let Congress Cho...
|Dec 20
|anon7777
|9
|Stronger rein urged over sex offenders (Jul '06)
|Dec 14
|Ellison ISIS Muslim
|4
Find what you want!
Search Phoenix Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC