Phoenix Salvation Army dinner provides warmth, celebration for families
The Salvation Army had helped Shekinah Flowers and her family through some tough times in the past. The Salvation Army hosted its annual Christmas dinner event in Phoenix, where the group served holiday meals to an estimated 5,000 people.
