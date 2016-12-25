A man and a woman in their 20s were in serious condition Christmas morning after a mishandling of a firearm near 25th Avenue and Mandalay Lane, officials said. Phoenix police: Mishandled gun leaves 2 injured A man and a woman in their 20s were in serious condition Christmas morning after a mishandling of a firearm near 25th Avenue and Mandalay Lane, officials said.

