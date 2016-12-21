Phoenix New Year's Eve live music guide to ring in 2017 Decadence AZ, Roger Clyne & the Peacemakers and Phoenix Afrobeat Orchestra are among your best New Year's Eve options. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2ifKM7x There are 32 shows in our guide to New Year's Eve here in the Valley, from jazz at the Nash to Playboy Manbaby, the Phoenix Symphony to Fairy Bones, Phoenix Afrobeat Orchestra to Authority Zero.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.