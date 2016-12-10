Multigenerational fun
Twenty students from Shalhevet High School in Los Angeles recently visited the JFCS Center for Senior Enrichment in Phoenix to engage with seniors in a number of activities, including chair volleyball, flower arrangement, a current events discussion and peaceful coloring. They also offered technology assistance in the computer lab.
